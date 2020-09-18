Sold

ENTERCOM LICENSE, LLC is selling Religion WPET-A and Gospel WEAL-A/GREENSBORO, NC to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $400,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, CLINT L. WEBSTER is selling 45% and GREG SHURDEN is selling 10% of RADIO CLEVELAND, INC., licensee of Gospel WCLD-A and Hip Hop WCLD-F/CLEVELAND, MS, Country WKDJ-F/CLARKSDALE, MS, and Country WMJW (MAJIC 107.5)/ROSEDALE, MS, to 45% partner KEVIN W. COX for $65,000 and $5,000, respectively.

PROCLAIMING CHRIST'S LOVE MINISTRIES, INC. is selling K225AZ/ALAMOSA, CO and K294BO/MONTE VISTA, CO to TURBO TECHNICAL SERVICES for $16,000. The proposed primary station is PHILLIPS BROADCASTING Classic Rock KCRT-F (92.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/TRINIDAD, CO.

COMPANY ONE, INC. is donating low power FM KIIW-LP/DOBBINS, CA to GOLD COUNTRY RADIO, INC.

Applying for STAs were BROADCAST INDUSTRY GROUP, LLC (KLRG-A/SHERIDAN, AR, reduced power due to problems with power levels); MCNEESE STATE UNIVERSITY (KBYS/LAKE CHARLES, LA, using former licensed facilities after currently-licensed tower was destroyed by Hurricane Laura); ASHLAND UNIVERSITY (WRDL/ASHLAND, OH, reduced power during transmitter replacement); and DIPONTI COMMUNICATIONS, LLC (W228AU/WESTERLY, RI, continued operation while awaiting license renewal).

And the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER has filed for a Silent STA for KVUT/CUNEY, TX while it moves its transmitter site.

