COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will present the next installment of its monthly CRS360 webinar series on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at 1p (CT). Titled "Record Labels: 20 Things We've Learned In '20," the webinar will examine the best innovative practices discovered by industry professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the industry has learned to expose, engage and further develop artists and music for the past six months.

The webinar will feature BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUPS' MATT BRUM, UMG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion SHELLY HARGIS GAINES, TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY, CURB RECORDS VP/Artist Development & A&R LAUREL KITTLESON, MOUNTAIN ROAD RECORDS' MAURISA PASICK and WEA National Dir./Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH. The episode will be moderated by BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Sr. Dir./National Promotion MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER.

"For SEPTEMBER's CRS360, we’ll focus on the music industry, with a stellar and diverse panel, sharing '20 Things We’ve Learned In ’20' as they relate to promotion and marketing of new music," said CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. "It’s an understatement to say the past six months have been disruptive, for obvious reasons, but a positive, unintended consequence has been a period of innovation and creativity perhaps never seen before in our business. We’re excited and proud to shine the spotlight on our label friends, and the incredible work they’re doing every day for their respective artists."

