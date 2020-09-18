Washington, DC

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC will launch a revamped SUNDAY lineup this weekend on SEPTEMBER 20th.

WINSTON CHANEY will handle “WAKE UP” from 5-8a, JACQUIE GALES WEBB 8-11a, and STELLAR Award-winning Gospel artist ANTHONY BROWN's “BLESSINGS ON BLESSINGS RADIO,” 12:15p-2p.

GM SEAN PLATER said, “These changes round out the WHUR GOSPEL EXPERIENCE, which also includes TRACY MORGAN heard MONDAY thru FRIDAY from 5am to 6am. We look forward to building on the foundation laid by our beloved PATRICK ELLIS.

ELLIS recently died following complications from the CORONAVIRUS (NET NEWS 7/20). He had handled SUNDAY 6-11a (ET) for 40 years.

PD AL PAYNE added, “In thinking of how we could keep the PATRICK ELLIS mission going and honor his incredible legacy, we assembled a team of all stars able to inspire, entertain, and serve every DMV listener. I can’t wait to hear this stellar combination.

« see more Net News