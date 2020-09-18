-
Nashville Public Radio Looking To Flesh Out New Format Staff
September 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM (PT)
We recently told you that NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO was preparing to launch a new music discovery station later this fall on 91.1 (NET NEWS 9/8).
Now under the guidance of newly named PD JASON MOON WILKINS, the search is on for APD/on-air, MD/on-air, production coordinator/on-air and engagement coordinator.
You can get all the details in the ALL ACCESS job postings section here.
