Begins In Phoenix 9/28

HUBBARD RADIO Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX will debut THE WOODY SHOW in mornings, starting MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th. THE WOODY SHOW, syndicated by PREMIERE, will air weekdays on ALT AZ 93.3 from 5–10a. THE MO! SHOW will move from mornings to middays from 10a-3p, KACIE KOZMAN shifts from middays to nights, and ROB will now do weekends/fill-in.

“For the last few years, ‘THE WOODY SHOW’ and Phoenix have been living in sin,” said WOODY. “Phoenix has been a top 5 streaming and podcast city for ‘THE WOODY SHOW,’ but now ALT AZ is making an honest show out of us! I need to thank the legendary TRIP REEB, ALT AZ Program Director DAVID MOORE, and our new extended family at HUBBARD for this marriage made in heaven.”

HUBBARD VP/Market Manager TRIP REEB added, “The opportunity to have a great one-two punch with WOODY IN THE MORNING & MO! in middays was too good to pass up.”

