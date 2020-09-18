Teddy Robb Radio Tour

MONUMENT RECORDS artist TEDDY ROBB will launch a "TEDDY ROBB & Friends" radio tour featuring radio hosts and personalities being interviewed by ROBB instead of the other way around. The first date will kick off on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd with RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP WQMX/AKRON, OH APD/morning host SARAH KAY.

The tour comes on the heels of last month's virtual "TEDDY ROBB & Friends" INSTAGRAM series, which featured artist guests including MATT STELL and TYLER RICH.

Here's ROBB's full schedule:

•WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd 10a (CT)- WQMX/AKRON's SARAH KAY

•WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd 11a (CT)- iHEARTMEDIA WGAR/CLEVELAND PD/morning host CARLETTA BLAKE

•WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th 2p (CT)- "B-DUB Radio's" BRYAN WASHINGTON

•THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st 3p (CT)- CURTIS MEDIA WQDR/RALEIGH APD/MD/midday host HEATHER DAVIS

•FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2nd 2p (CT)- ENTERCOM KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND morning hosts NICK and KRISTEN

« see more Net News