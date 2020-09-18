Daniels (Photo: Facebook)

After just a few months as PD and air personality at GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, “BIG RICK" DANIELS has resigned, effective THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st, for a new on-air position he plans to announce soon. DANIELS, who also served as Digital Brand Manager for WTVY and sister stations Top 40 WKMX and Classic Country WDJR (96.9 THE LEGEND), joined GULF SOUTH in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/5).

DANIELS explained the move on FACEBOOK TODAY (9/18), posting, “YESTERDAY, I turned in my two weeks notice at 95.5 WTVY. Over the last couple of months, there have been some unexpected challenges in my personal life that I won't get into specifically. However, I needed to make a change, for my kids and myself. My last day, will be OCTOBER 1st. I have accepted a new radio on-air position that I will be announce very soon. I would like to thank the HOLLADAY family, and all the wonderful people that make THE RADIO PEOPLE- DOTHAN a very special place to work. It's a world class radio company.”

He arrived at WTVY from the morning host position at HERITAGE BROADCASTING Country WGGC (GOOBER 95.1)/BOWLING GREEN, KY. Prior to WGGC, DANIELS spent nearly three years in afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIZN (KISSIN 93.3)/BOISE, ID. He also hosts “The BIG RICK Podcast” on ANCHOR.FM.

