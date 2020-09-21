Premieres Monday 9/28

YOUTUBE ORIGINALS announced a new MAJOR LAZER docu-special, "Chasing the Sound," following the trio's most recent tour through WEST AFRICA, stopping in LAGOS, NIGERIA and ACCRA, GHANA. On this journey, they meet superstars of the Afrobeats genre - some old friends and other new collaborators - who are heavily influencing the music scene.

The 30-minute special, directed by AUSTIN PETERS and produced by RADICALMEDIA, TMWRK and UNDERGROUND, explores how Afrobeats has broken borders to become a global phenomenon and how meaningful the sound has become to members of the AFRICAN diaspora and listeners everywhere. "Chasing the Sound" features an electric collaboration between MAJOR LAZER and the inspiring and talented artists they’ve met along the way. Fans will recall it was PETERS who directed the 2016 documentary film, "Give Me Future," chronicling MAJOR LAZER's historic concert in downtown HAVANA, CUBA.

Watch the trailer here and be sure to catch the premiere SEPTEMBER 28 at 12pm (ET) on MAJOR LAZER's official YOUTUBE channel.

