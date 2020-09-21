Cut/Copy Touring in 2021 (Photo: Tamar Levine)

GRAMMY-nominated, ARIA award-winning AUSTRALIAN electronic act CUT/COPY, shared Part 2 of "Making of Freeze, Melt" via their YOUTUBE channel (see it here).

Shot by talented filmmaker and friend, CHRISTOPHER HILL, the video arrives as the second behind the scenes look into the making of their sixth studio album (out now via CUTTERS RECORDS & THE ORCHARD), uncovering the beginning writing and studio sessions.

Further, the band has announced their first shows in support of the album to come in 2021. Fans across EUROPE from PORTO, LISBON, MADRID, VALENCIA, BARCELONA, PARIS, AMSTERDAM, LONDON, and DUBLIN, will be among the first audiences to catch the latest release on stage. Tour info can be found here.

Speaking on the album, front man DAN WHITFORD says, "It's the most electronic album we've made, but also the least 'dance'. In the past when we were in the studio we were striving to move people on the dancefloor, but in this case it was all about trying to move people in more of an emotional way."

A new single, "Like Breaking Glass," has been remixed by electronic music artist, DJ, songwriter, and record producer JACQUES LU CONT (known for his work with MADONNA, DUA LIPA, THE KILLERS, NEW ORDER, and more).

WHITFORD added, "Receiving a remix from STUART PRICE (aka JACQUES LU CONT) is something that I probably never thought would happen. In the last fifteen years, his career has taken him outside of our world and into the realm of Pop super-producers working with multi-million selling artists. But early in his career, his music under the moniker LES RYTHMES DIGITALES, ZOOT WOMAN and PAPER FACES he was a real inspiration. LRD in particular gave me hope of turning tracks I'd made as a no-name bedroom producer with a couple of synths and sampler into something people might want to buy and dance to. The sounds and personality of his music was a real inspiration in an era dominated by generic funky house, and so it's really such a unique honor to have him approach us to do work on this remix many years later."

