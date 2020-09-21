Cast your vote

Following his layoff in the the most recent round of ENTERCOM job cuts, ALEK HALVERSON, the former interim PD, MD and afternoon host at Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE, has created the “Unemployment Charity Pool,” and is inviting friends and industry colleagues to guess the date when he’ll land his next job. A $5 donation nets one guess, with all proceeds to be donated to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

The winner, who will be the person who guesses the date closest to the one where HALVERSON lands a new gig, will receive their choice of a GOOGLE Mini or Echo Dot. Among the early contributors is nationally-syndicated personality BOBBY BONES, who donated $100 toward HALVERSON’s $500 goal.

Cast your vote in the pool here, and reach out to HALVERSON with job leads at alekhalverson22@gmail.com or (701) 639-8004.

