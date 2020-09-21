Feel Well Gary Sapiane

ALL ACCESS sends best wishes to BARK OUT LOUD DOGS MEDIA Oldies WLNG/SAG HARBOR, NY GM GARY SAPIANE, who shared on FACEBOOK that he is batteling bladder cancer.

He wrote, "I have started another round of tests at MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING and plan to overcome this challenge and bring hope to those who suffer from this disease. Will keep you updated on my journey."

Reach out to him at gary@wlng.com.

