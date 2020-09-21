New Format

Following its recent transfer from MEYER COMMUNICATIONS to ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS, the former KTXR (101.3 THE OUTLAW)/SPRINGFIELD, MO flips from the Country/Red Dirt/Americana/Southern Rock hybrid format it debuted in 2015 to Classic Country using the slogan “REAL COUNTRY 101.3” and new call letters KWTO-F. Listen here.

The station recently swapped call letters with former Sports station sister “THE JOCK 98.7,” which flipped to Gold-based AC as “98.7 THE DOVE” in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/11). THE JOCK is now heard on 96.9 FM, 99.9 FM and 1060 AM.

The former OUTLAW format has moved online at OutlawNation.com by a group seemingly unaffiliated with ZIMMER. Listen here.

