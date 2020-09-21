Rest In Peace Jim Raimo

ALL ACCESS is sad to note the passing of long time ENTERCOM/SPRINGFIELD, MA Brand Manager for both AC WMAS (94.7 WMAS) and Country WHLL-A (NASH ICON), JIM RAIMO in ENFIELD, CT, where he lived with his family. He'd recently been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer and was only 51. JIM leaves his wife and soulmate JENN, and daughters LUCY and NORA, in addition to numerous other family and friends. He'd been at WMAS since 1995.

Part of JIM's legacy of community service includes helping to raise millions of dollars for various charities over the years. In that spirit, a GO FUND ME account has been set up for his wife and young daughters. To make a donation go here.

