Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lewis Capaldi Scores 2nd Chart Topper; Surf Mesa/Emilee Top 10; 24kGoldn/Iann Dior, BTS Top 15; Ava Max Top 20

* LEWIS CAPALDI lands back to back chart toppers with his first two releases as "Before You Go" moves 2*-1* in his 36th week on the chart - the longest run to #1 since MEDIABASE began tracking in 2001

* SURF MESA keep up the big surge, moving top 10 with "ily (i love you baby,)" featuring EMILEE, up 13*-10*, up 1340 spins (now 5300+ in three weeks)

* 24KGOLDN is top 15 in just his 4th week - moving 18*-13* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, climbing 18*-13* and is +1746 spins

* BTS go top 15 as well with "Dynamite" in their fifth week, moving to #15

* AVA MAX leaps into the top 20 with "Kings & Queens," motoring 22*-17* and is up 734 spins,

* DRAKE is top 25 with "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK, up 29*-25* and +382 spins

* A huge debut for MARSHMELLO & DEMI LOVATO at 29* with "OK Not To Be OK," up 1482 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER is back and enters strong at 34* with "Holy," featuring CHANCE THE RAPPER, with 1573 spins

* SAM SMITH enters at 39* with "Diamonds," with 1364 spins

Rhythmic: Cardi B/Megan #1; Drake/Lil Durk Runner Up; Saweetie Top 3; Don Toliver Top 10; Juice Wrld, Calvin Harris x The Weeknd Top 15

* CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION surge to the top spot with "WAP," up 5*-1* and +968 spins

* DRAKE and LIL DURK are the runner up with "Laugh Now Cry Later," moving 6*-2* and are +786 spins

* SAWEETIE hits the top 3 with "Tap In," moving 4*-3* and is +506 as all the top 3 songs post big moves

* DON TOLIVER enters the top 10 with "After Party"

* JUICE WRLD is top 15 with "Wishing Well," climbing 16*-12* and is +272 spins

* CALVIN HARRIS & THE WEEKND are top 15 with "Over Now," up 18*-14* in their third week on the chart and +400 spins

* A big 24*-16* move for 24KGOLDN featuring IANN DIOR with "Mood," up 828 spins

* DABABY and YOUNG THUG are top 20 with "Blind," up 641 spins and moving 23*-18*

* CURTIS WATERS has the lone debut with 40* with "Stunnin'," featuring HARM FRANKLIN

Urban: Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' New #1; Drake/Lil Durk Top 3; Cardi B/Megan Top 5; Ne-Yo/Jeremih Top 15

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE take over the top spot with "Popstar," after already topping the Rhythmic chart

* DRAKE and LIL DURK are top 3 with "Laugh Now Cry Later," moving 6*-2* and are +786 spins

* CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION vault into the top 5 with "WAP," up 11*-5* and +632 spins

* NE-YO & JEREMIH hit the top 15 with "U 2 Luv," up 16*-15* and are +177 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO and BLAC YOUNGSTA go top 20, moving 23*-20* with "Said Sum," rising 267 spins

* LIL BABY hits the top 25 with "We Paid," featuring 42 DUGG, up 32*-25* and +486 spins

* CITY GIRLS post the top debut at 30* with "P****y Talk," featuring DOJA CAT, up 489 spins

* MONEY MAN (featuring LIL BABY), HOTBOII, and TEYANA TAYLOR (featuring IMAN) all debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Spends 17th Week At #1; Harry Styles Top 3; AJR Top 10; Kygo/Onerepublic Top 15; Ava Max Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot for a 17th non-consecutive week with "Blinding Lights"

* HARRY STYLES goes top 3 with "Watermelon Sugar," up 4*-3* and is +80 spins

* AJR goes top 10 in their 20th week with "Bang," up 11*-10* and +120 spins

* KYGO and ONEREPUBLIC hit the top 15 with "Love Somebody," rising 16*-15* and is +176 spins

* AVA MAX is top 20 at Hot AC as well with "Kings & Queens," moving 21*-18* and is +316 spins

* MARSHMELLO & DEMI LOVATO score a big debut at 27* with "OK Not To Be OK," at +376 spins

* SAM SMITH enters big at 31* with "Diamonds," with 276 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER debuts at 33* with "Holy," featuring CHANCE THE RAPPER, and is +268 spins

* LUKAS GRAHAM enters at 38* with "Share That Love," featuring G-EAZY with 72 spins

Active Rock: Metallica Remains #1; Deftones Top 10; Three Days Grace Top 15

* METALLICA and THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY hold the top spot with "All Within My Hands (S&M 2)"

* CHRIS CORNELL and COREY TAYLOR hold at 2* and 4* respectively but are +159 and +124 spins

* DEFTONES go top 10 with "Ohms," moving 13*-10* and are +184 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE move into the top 15 with "Somebody That I Used To Know," rising 18*-15* and is +111 spins

* SIXX A.M./ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY move 22*-17* and into the top 20 with "Maybe It's Time," up 159 spins

* AYRON JONES also hits the top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Take Me Away"

* BAD WOLVES hit the top 20 as well with "Learn To Walk Again," climbing 23*-20*

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, FIT FOR A KING, and ANY GIVEN SIN debut

Alternative: All Time Low Remains #1; Machine Gun Kelly Runner Up; Juice Wrld/Marshmello, Billie Eilish Top 15

* ALL TIME LOW remain at #1 again this week with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR

* MACHINE GUN KELLY is in the runner up spot with "Bloody Valentine," rising 3*-2* and is +340 spins

* JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO move into the top 15, climbing 19*-12* with "Come And Go," up 372 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 15 with "my future," rising 18*-14*

* PEACH TREE RASCALS go top 20 with "Mariposa," up 21*-17* and are +221 spins

* TAME IMPALA has the top debut at 27* with "Is It True" with +261 spins

* JXDN enter at 29* with "So What!" at +219 spins

* ROYAL & THE SERPENT debut at 31* with "Overwhelmed," up 306 spins

Triple A: Maeson Holds #1; My Morning Jacket Top 5; Tame Impala Top 10; Elle King Top 15; Springsteen Debuts Big

* MATT MAESON holds the top spot with "Hallucinogenics" for a 2nd week

* MY MORNING JACKET hits the top 5 with "Feel You," moving 8*-5* and is +53 spins

* TAME IMPALA enter the top 10 with "Is It True," rising 11*-9* and is +62 spins

* ELLE KING goes top 15 with "The Let Go," climbing 20*-12* and are +47 spins

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN is back, debuting at 16* with "Letter To You" at +192 spins

* BASTILLE, TAYLOR SWIFT, and FUTURE ISLANDS all go top 20

* PHOENIX debuts at 24* with "Identical"

« see more Net News