UNIVISION’s UFORIA, UNIVISION Tropical WXNY (LA X 96.3 FM)/NEW YORK and BAD BUNNY took NEW YORK CITY by surprise on SUNDAY evening (9/20) with a livestream experience on a mobile stage in celebration of HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH presented by VERIZON. The "UFORIA LIVE" event was livestreamed free of charge across the UNITED STATES, PUERTO RICO and internationally on both UFORIAMUSIC.COM and BAD BUNNY’s YOUTUBE.

Hosted by UNIVISION NEW YORK correspondent DAMARIS DIAZ and LA X 96.3 FM on-air personalities BREA FRANK and SHINO AGUAKATE, the livestream experience began at YANKEE STADIUM and traversed parts of the BRONX and WASHINGTON HEIGHTS before ending in front of HARLEM HOSPITAL. The event ended with a special finale for frontline workers in support of VERIZON’s FEED THE FRONTLINES effort, which has served over 80,000 meals to health workers since APRIL.

The event featured virtual guest appearances by J BALVIN, SECH and MORA. In addition to honoring HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH and essential workers, the event also commemorated the third anniversary of HURRICANE MARIA making landfall in BAD BUNNY’s native PUERTO RICO.

TRULY HARD SELTZER and 7-ELEVEN joined VERIZON as brand partners for the UFORIA LIVE event.

