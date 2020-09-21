Sale

MIKE HUBBARD's AUBURN NETWORK, INC. is selling Classic Hits WGZZ (WINGS 94.3)/WAVERLY, AL; News-Talk WANI-A/OPELIKA, AL; and W254AY (rebroadcasting WANI-A), Hot AC W242AX (96.3 W-LEE, rebroadcasting WGZZ-HD2), Sports W294AR (ESPN 106.7, rebroadcasting WGZZ-HD3), and the construction permit for low power TV WHBD-LD/AUBURN, AL to FRANK LEE PERRYMAN's AUBURN NETWORKS, LLC for payment of $775,000 in debt plus a Local Programming and Marketing Agreement before closing.

HUBBARD, a former ALABAMA state legislator and state REPUBLICAN PARTY Chairman, was convicted on 12 felony counts of violating the state's ethics law in 2016; on appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals, 11 counts were upheld and one reversed, and in APRIL 2020, the state Supreme Court upheld 6 of the counts and reversed five; he intends to appeal his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. He began serving a four year prison term on SEPTEMBER 11th.

In another filing with the FCC, CULTURAL ENERGY has applied for an STA to operate KCEI/RED RIVER, NM despite a late license renewal filing (the station had been issued a two-year short-term renewal in 2018).

« see more Net News