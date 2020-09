Boyle (Photo: WGN)

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO has added VP stripes for GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.



BOYLE, a former producer with STEVE DAHL's show and crosstown Top 40 WBBM-F (B96), joined WGN in 2015 as STEVE COCHRAN's morning show Exec. Producer and was upped to Dir./News and Operations in 2019, then was named Acting GM last SEPTEMBER.

