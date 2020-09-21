Warner Music Group’s Arts Music Division & Warner Chappell Music Enter Global Partnership With Skyship

WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s Arts Music division and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) have entered into a worldwide partnership with TORONTO-based entertainment company SKYSHIP ENTERTAINMENT, creator of the well-known children’s brand, SUPER SIMPLE SONGS.

Pres./Global Catalog and Arts Music KEVIN GORE said, “Ask any family with preschool-aged children – they all know and love the songs and colorful characters that SUPER SIMPLE has brought into their homes. I’m excited to be working with such a dynamic and creative team in MORGHAN, DEVON, and BRETT at SKYSHIP. Their vision for creating engaging and educational content founded on English as a Second Language learning has real purpose and value. We’re looking forward to making these beloved songs and new songs available to more children across the globe and to continue to grow Arts Music’s footprint with meaningful content in the Kids & Family space."

