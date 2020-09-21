Power Portal

ABC AUDIO's Power Portal video service for radio stations fed 17 videos and social media pieces during SUNDAY night's EMMY AWARDS virtual ceremony. The content featured coverage of all major categories plus pre- and post-show virtual red carpet and backstage interviews, including Lead Actress, Drama winner ZENDAYA and the cast of "SCHITT'S CREEK," which swept the major Comedy categories.

The service also covered the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's ACM AWARDS last week, with 17 videos and two days of pre-show interviews.



Power Portal has been added at several major affiliates since its launch during the ACADEMY AWARDS earlier this year, including MOUNT WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105.1)/LOS ANGELES and the HUBBARD RADIO clusters in CHICAGO, PHOENIX, and SEATTLE.

Reach ABC AUDIO's CHRISTOPHER VENICE for more at christopher.venice@abc.com.

