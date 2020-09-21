New Podcast

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has debuted a new podcast with a local lifestyle blogger. "SQUATS AND MARGARITAS" is hosted by ERIN WASHINGTON, who writes about fitness (and cocktails); the show debuted SEPTEMBER 7th and has posted three episodes, with guests including author TIFFANY JENKINS, WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM SVP/Media JULIE DONALDSON and radio play-by-play voice BRAM WEINSTEIN, and nutritionist and trainer JILL COLEMAN.

“I created my ‘SQUATS AND MARGARITAS’ brand and wrote my book because I wanted to help women who struggled like I did,” said WASHINGTON. “Now, my podcast gives me a way to continue that conversation and connect with people each and every week.”

“WTOP is always looking for thoughtful, local influencers to partner with in the podcast space,” said WTOP Dir./News & Programming JULIA ZIEGLER. “I have been following ERIN on Instagram for a while and absolutely love the engaging, authentic interviews she does in that medium. Creating a podcast with the same energy was a natural extension of ERIN’s terrific brand. We’re elated to have her join our podcast family.”

