Top 10 Spots

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 14-20, 2020 has iHEARTRADIO podcast, app, and event promos again taking four of the top 10 slots. Promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL jumped from 9th to first this week, with BABBEL retaining second place and last week's top spot, for iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK's AMERICAN SHADOWS podcast, falling out of the top 10.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (last week #10; 58781 instances) BABBEL (#2; 48941) PROGRESSIVE (#5; 48727) GEICO (#4: 43594) CRIMINALIA (iHEART PODCAST NETWORK) (#6; 42689) THE HOME DEPOT (#3, 41663) PAPER GHOSTS (iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK) (--, 40630) iHEARTRADIO (#7; 34552) INDEED (#10; 33806) O'REILLY AUTO PARTS (#14; 29840)

