BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS is pleased to announce the First Annual Palm Awards. Hosted by BIG MAMA AND THE WiLD BUNCH's JASON JONES (aka BIG MAMA), the awards will feature more than 70 categories that showcase the very best of what SOUTHWEST FLORIDA has to offer.

JONES said, "As a resident and radio personality of CITY OF PALMS for over a decade, I thought it was more than due for me to have my own awards show. I am beyond thrilled to be able to celebrate and support the local businesses that our community loves."

Nominations will be accepted from OCTOBER 5 – NOVEMBER 1. The voting period follows from November 9 - DECEMBER 11, with the winners being announced JANUARY 29, 2021. There will be one winner per category.

B103.9 PD ADAM STAR said, "This new exciting opportunity will allow our SOUTHWEST FLORIDA community to express their tastes like they've never done before at a time when our businesses need our support. This gives us the ability to amplify the voices of thousands of listeners in a fun way!"

Complete details and contest rules are available here.

