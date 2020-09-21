Tampa

NIA BROADCASTING Urban Oldies WTMP (1150-A/97.5/102.1)/TAMPA will stop automation and return to a 24/7 live format with air talent.

The station will return to an Old School format to match the MOTOWN music played on the station.

NIA Broadcasting Pres.NEAL ARDMAN said, “The search is on for an air staff and qualified candidates should email resume and air check to neal@nia.tv.

