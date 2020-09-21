Perlmutter

UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE Chief Policy Officer and Dir. for International Affairs SHIRA PERLMUTTER has been appointed as the 14th U.S. Register of Copyrights by Librarian of Congress Dr. CARLA HAYDEN. PERLMUTTER joined the USPTO in JANUARY 2012 and previously served as EVP/Global Legal Policy at the INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY and as Associate General Counsel for IP Policy at TIME WARNER INC.

“The LIBRARY OF CONGRESS has made an outstanding choice,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and USPTO Director ANDREI IANCU. “I and the entire USPTO team congratulate SHIRA and wish her much success in her new and critically important role. As one of the nation’s most preeminent copyright experts, SHIRA is extremely well qualified to lead the COPYRIGHT OFFICE. I look forward to working with her and continuing the USPTO’s longstanding and close collaboration with the COPYRIGHT OFFICE.

“SHIRA’s work at the USPTO over the past eight years made a tangible and positive difference for America’s creators and innovators. In the coming days we will appoint an acting director to lead our Office of Policy and International Affairs, and we will share a timeline for our efforts to hire a permanent replacement.” MARIA STRONG has been serving as Acting Register.

RIAA Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER said, “The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA congratulates SHIRA PERLMUTTER on her appointment as the Fourteenth U.S. Register of Copyrights, and applauds Dr. CARLA HAYDEN, the Librarian of Congress, on an outstanding choice.

“No one knows more about copyright than SHIRA. In her long career of public service and scholarship, Register PERLMUTTER has consistently worked to promote understanding and progress in copyright law and has established herself as a preeminent authority. Her previous leadership experiences in academia and the private sector, along with her appointments at the U.S. COPYRIGHT OFFICE, the WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ORGANIZATION, and the U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE will prove especially valuable in an increasingly interconnected global digital world.

"We also extend our gratitude to Acting Register MARIA STRONG for ensuring the office did not lose a step through a highly active and consequential transition period.



“We look forward to working with Register PERLMUTTER as she brings people together to advance the public good through a wise and rigorous understanding and application of U.S. Copyright law."

SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE said, “SHIRA PERLMUTTER’s extensive background both in government and the private sector makes her an inspired choice to be the Register of Copyrights. Her experience as chief policy offer at the U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE, overseeing intellectual property policy at TIME WARNER, and advising the WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ORGANIZATION in GENEVA gives her the diverse background and expertise to help guide copyright policy and create procedures and practices. Her appointment reflects the Librarian of Congress CARLA HAYDEN’s commitment to setting the highest standards for U.S. copyright policy, and we look forward to working with SHIRA as we strive for a more fair, equitable and modern copyright system.”

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH added, “NAB has enjoyed a long working relationship with SHIRA PERLMUTTER and we support her appointment as Register of Copyrights. Her broad expertise and experience in copyright law make her well-suited to lead the COPYRIGHT OFFICE. Local radio and television stations look forward to continuing to work with her on copyright issues affecting the broadcast industry.”

