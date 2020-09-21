Clockwise from top left: HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, NI-KI, JUNGWON, SUNOO. (Photo: BELIFT LAB)

I-LAND, a SOUTH KOREAN music reality show organized by BELIFT LAB (an IP-based content media company established by CJ ENM and BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT), aired it's final episode on SEPTEMBER 18. The seven globally-voted final members are confirmed to make their debut this year as a boyband named ENHYPEN.

Winners HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON, and NI-KI will now embark on the journey to become the biggest rookie of the year. ENHYPEN plans to debut by the end of this year with the support of their global fans.

The official social accounts of ENHYPEN opened at 11AM KST on SEPTEMBER 19, revealing the official logo trailer and the first greeting video of the members. ENHYPEN expressed their gratitude saying, "Thanks to many fans' love and support, we could make the debut as ENHYPEN. In return, we will commit ourselves to giving you much joy with our music." Within days of opening each account, ENHYPEN gained over 589K followers on TWITTER and 643K followers on INSTAGRAM.

The total number of viewers for 11 episodes of I-LAND via global platforms such as YOUTUBE reached 34 million. More than 181 countries participated in voting during part 2 of I-LAND including the U.S., which ranked seventh in number of votes. After the final episode aired, the band's digital clips garnered a total of over 186 million views, and I-LAND The Finale became the global number one trending hashtag on TWITTER. The number of I-LAND community members on WEVERSE has surpassed 2.8 million, more than 170K of which are based in the U.S.

« see more Net News