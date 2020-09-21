Far Out, Man!

This morning (9/21) at 7am (PT), SUNNYLAND BROADCASTING's KHCV (CV 104.3)/PALM SPRINGS jettisoned the "Soft Rock Favorites" format and flipped to Oldies as the "Valley's Greatest Hits," focusing on music from the 60's and 70's.

The new format is programmed by BROADCAST PARTNERS' KEN MOULTRIE. Local personalities FITZ, PATRIC EVANS, KRIS LONG and national personality JOHN TESH all continue with the new format. Listen here.

