Roger Todd-Knoxville Bound

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS AC WJXB (B97.5)/KNOXVILLE has recruited ROGER TODD for mornings, where he'll join already in place market veterans ASHLEY ADAMS and MICHELE SILVA, beginning on 10/1. TODD most recently did mornings for fifteen years at HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WPCV/LAKELAND, FL. He replaces BRAD JEFFRIES, who departed earlier in the year.

WJXB Brand Manager SHANE COX said, “Our entire KNOXVILLE operation is excited to welcome ROGER and his family to B97.5. ROGER will join ASHLEY and MICHELE to make the B97.5 morning show EAST TENNESSEE’s #1 choice to start their day.” MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/KNOXVILLE VP/GM RANDY ROSS added, "ROGER is a terrific, award winning morning talent and community-oriented broadcaster who knows how to win and strengthen brands." ROGER TODD said, "I'm very excited to join the B97.5 team! Who would have thought that during a pandemic, such a fantastic opportunity would present itself? I'm looking forward to having a lot of fun and making many new friends in EAST TENNESSEE."

TODD’s career accolades include being nominated seven times for CMA Personality of the Year and five times as ACM Personality of the Year, while winning each once.

« see more Net News