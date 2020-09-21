Renews With Premiere

Traffic and continuity software firm MR. MASTER has renewed its exclusive sales agreement with PREMIERE NETWORKS. PREMIERE sells all of the barter advertising inventory acquired by MR. MASTER from client radio stations.

MR. MASTER Pres. STU JACOBS said, “We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with PREMIERE NETWORKS. Since we first started working with PREMIERE, we have more than doubled our affiliates, reached the pivotal milestone of processing more than one million spots a week and dramatically increased verifiable compliance of those spots. As we continue to expand and grow our reach, PREMIERE NETWORKS is the perfect partner to continue managing our ad inventory.”

PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT added, “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with MR. MASTER. Their AIM (Automation Import Manager) software and its supporting utilities are a must-have for stations, group owners and networks. As the amount of AIM-processed spots increase, so does the immediate and accurate compliance received -- a major benefit for us and advertisers alike. We look forward to sharing AIM with even more stations.”

« see more Net News