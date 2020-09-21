COVID-19 Survey

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a session with JACOBS MEDIA unveiling exclusive findings from its third survey of radio listeners and their attitudes and behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The third round of the survey will look at the impact of COVID-19 on listeners' holiday shopping plans.

The session will take place OCTOBER 12th at 11a (CT) and will include JACOBS MEDIA Pres./Founder FRED JACOBS and VP/GM PAUL JACOBS with RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing, with a PDF copy of the presentation also available.

