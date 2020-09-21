AIM

ESPN SVP/Production & Content Strategy JILL FREDERICKSON and SPORTSCENTER Anchor NICOLE BRISCOE will appear in a webinar THURSDAY (9/24) at 2p (ET) for the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA (AIM).

The webinar, "Sports Coverage During Unprecedented Times," is part of the "virtual gatherings" version of AIM's GRACIES Interview Series. Registration is free; click here for more information.

