COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5)/TULSA, has named ABBY JESSEN Dir./Branding And Programming for the station. She recently served in a similar capacity for CMG in ATHENS, GA. JESSEN started with CMG as an afternoon news/traffic reporter and grew into a programming role.



Commented COX MEDIA GROUP/TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTER, “At CMG, we’ve always said that we win with our people, and it’s led to the creation and longevity of our market-leading products. Bringing ABBY on to our team will continue to give us an advantage over our competitors and help us further elevate our award-winning content. We are thrilled to have her on our team.”

