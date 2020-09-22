-
KRAV (Mix 96.5)/Tulsa Taps Abby Jessen As Dir./Branding & Programming
COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5)/TULSA, has named ABBY JESSEN Dir./Branding And Programming for the station. She recently served in a similar capacity for CMG in ATHENS, GA. JESSEN started with CMG as an afternoon news/traffic reporter and grew into a programming role.
Commented COX MEDIA GROUP/TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTER, “At CMG, we’ve always said that we win with our people, and it’s led to the creation and longevity of our market-leading products. Bringing ABBY on to our team will continue to give us an advantage over our competitors and help us further elevate our award-winning content. We are thrilled to have her on our team.”
