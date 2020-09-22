Abby Jessen

COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5)/TULSA, has named ABBY JESSEN Director Of Branding And Programming for the station. She recently served in a similar capacity for CMG in ATHENS, GA. JESSEN started with CMG as an afternoon news/traffic reporter and grew into a programming role. She is a graduate of the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA with degrees in digital and broadcast journalism and digital marketing.



Commented COX MEDIA GROUP TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTER, “At CMG, we’ve always said that we win with our people, and it’s led to the creation and longevity of our market-leading products. Bringing ABBY on to our team will continue to give us an advantage over our competitors and help us further elevate our award-winning content. We are thrilled to have her on our team.”

