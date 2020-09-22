Produced By The Crew At KILO And KRXP

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KILO and Alternative KRXP (RXP@1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO on-air talent have launched the Podcast series, "MUSIC IN (E)MOTION," covering how music moves us forward, backward, and everywhere in between, as well as how music plays an important role in our lives.

The first episode on season one covers the music that gives us goosebumps, shapes our relationships and dating, the first albums that played a significant role in our lives, the music that saved us and much more. Celebrity guests even open up about how music shaped their lives and careers.

Find MUSIC IN (E)MOTION wherever you get your podcasts.

