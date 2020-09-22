Better Noise Films and the Amy Winehouse Foundation team up with Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation To Save Lives presenting SNO BABIES movie

ALLEN KOVAC's BETTER NOISE MUSIC is teaming up with the AMY WINEHOUSE FOUNDATION as the official UK charity partner for the upcoming feature film "Sno Babies' along with GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES.. The FOUNDATION supports young people affected by drug and alcohol problems, as well as providing drug and alcohol education in schools and recovery housing facilities for young women.

Commented Co-Founder MITCH WINEHOUSE, AMY's father, “We know from personal experience the devastation and heartbreak that addiction can bring. We have also learnt that recovery is possible and people can go on to live wonderful and fulfilling lives. We’ve made it our mission to work with people in recovery and to support young people who are struggling with the same sorts of issues as AMY and we’re delighted that BETTER NOISE and 'Sno Babies' are helping us to do that.”



Added BETTER NOISE MUSIC CEO ALLEN KOVAC, "We are very proud to have partnered with the AMY WINEHOUSE FOUNDATION. They do such an incredible job in AMY's name of educating people around what is becoming such a massive problem. Their work with young people is close to our heart and obviously reflects the harrowing story line in the film. We look forward to saving lives together.”



"Sno Babies" aims to raise awareness of the growing opioid crisis around the world. Set for global release on SEPTEMBER 29th, it depicts the grim realities of teenage addiction and provides hope for recovery. Outside the UK, BETTER NOISE FILMS’ share of profits is being donated to GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES FOUNDATION.



BETTER NOISE FILMS and the GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES FOUNDATION are using the film’s release as a platform to raise awareness of GRI’s efforts to provide access to recovery support services all around the world.

The film’s soundtrack was released on SEPTEMBER 4th and features SLASH, NIKKI SIXX, DEF LEPPARD'S JOE ELLIOTT, SLIPKNOT’s COREY TAYLOR and others.. All artist royalties from the soundtrack are being donated to the GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES FOUNDATION, with matching contributions by BETTER NOISE MUSIC.



SEPTEMBER is RECOVERY MONTH, and the soundtrack and film will raise funds to support recovery. With every stream or download of the soundtrack and film, you are contributing to helping someone in recovery and helping to save lives!

