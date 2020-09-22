Detroit

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK WDMK-HD2 (W228CJ -93.5/W252BX -98.3/W260CB -99.9) and MCDONALDS are looking for DETROIT’s next young Gospel singer.

Singers between the ages of 10-17 are being invited to submit a YOUTUBE video link featuring them singing their favorite Gospel song acapella or with music. Submissions are being accepted now thru SEPTEMBER 25th at 12n.

Beginning on SEPTEMBER 28th listeners will be asked to vote for their favorite Gospel singer. The person with the most votes will win the $1,000 grand prize and have an on-air interview with PD/middays RANDI MYLES.

MYLES said, “I feel like we have so much incredible talent in DETROIT. We want to spotlight talented young gospel singers with this once in a lifetime singing contest.”

This contest is being sponsored by MCDONALD’S INSPIRATION CELEBRATION GOSPEL VIRTUAL TOUR broadcast. That event will take place on SUNDAY OCTOBER 4th. It was created to empower the community and raise money for local RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES.

For more Information visit here.

« see more Net News