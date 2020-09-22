Lewis

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KTCK-A-F (SPORTSRADIO 96.7 AND 1310 THE TICKET)/DALLAS raised over $122,000, over double last year’s total, in its 2nd annual DONNIE’S DFW DOMINO CLASSIC on LABOR DAY weekend, SEPTEMBER 4-5. The event, hosted by midday “THE NORM AND D INVASION” co-hoat DONOVAN LEWIS and including an online car raffle and virtual dominoes tournament, raises donations for AT LAST! BOARDING, an organization which is aimed at helping children in need get a quality education.



LEWIS said, “I’m so grateful to all of our listeners who donated to help the 2nd annual DONNIE’S DFW DOMINO CLASSIC raise $122,000 for AT LAST! It’s more than double the total from last year and we are so appreciative to everyone for helping kids from my old neighborhood get a jump on their education with this very unique experience!”

