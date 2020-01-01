Weekly Data

PODTRAC's SEPTEMBER 14-20 weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows has downloads up 9% from the previous week and up 52% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 to SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 was +4% for Arts, +51% for Business, +41% for Comedy, +15% for Education, +15% for History, +109% for News, +11% for Science, +20% for Society & Culture, +56% for Sports, and +54% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -1% for Arts, +9% for Business, +9% for Comedy, +3% for Education, +5% for History, +14% for News, +6% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, +14% for Sports, and -4% for True Crime.

