Coronavirus Claims Life Of KYYS (La X 1250 AM)/Kansas City Host Armando Cruz
September 22, 2020 at 5:37 AM (PT)
REYES MEDIA GROUP Regional Mexican KYYS-A (LA X 1250 AM)/KANSAS CITY morning host ARMANDO CRUZ has passed away from the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS. He was 51 and passed away SATURDAY (9/22) at STORMONT VAIL HOSPITAL in TOPEKA.
Born REY ARMANDO CRUZ ANTONIO in OAXACA, CRUZ was in radio for 20 years and also owned TACOS EL MEXICANO. His family has set up a GOFUNDME page to help with medical and funeral expenses.
CRUZ will lie in state on SUNDAY (9/27) 4-8p (CT) with a Rosary at 6p at BRENNAN-MATHENA FUNERAL HOME in TOPEKA.
