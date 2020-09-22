Cruz (Photo: Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home)

REYES MEDIA GROUP Regional Mexican KYYS-A (LA X 1250 AM)/KANSAS CITY morning host ARMANDO CRUZ has passed away from the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS. He was 51 and passed away SATURDAY (9/22) at STORMONT VAIL HOSPITAL in TOPEKA.

Born REY ARMANDO CRUZ ANTONIO in OAXACA, CRUZ was in radio for 20 years and also owned TACOS EL MEXICANO. His family has set up a GOFUNDME page to help with medical and funeral expenses.

CRUZ will lie in state on SUNDAY (9/27) 4-8p (CT) with a Rosary at 6p at BRENNAN-MATHENA FUNERAL HOME in TOPEKA.

« back to Net News