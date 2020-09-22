Stigall

CHRIS STIGALL is returning to the lineup at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KCMO-A-K279BI/KANSAS CITY TODAY (9/22) for 10a-noon (CT). STIGALL, a former morning host at KCMO in 2006-10 before heading east, will continue to host mornings at SALEM News-Talk WNTP-A (AM 990 THE ANSWER)/PHILADELPHIA.

RVP/Market Mgr. DONNA BAKER said, "PETE MUNDO has established KCMO Mornings as the trusted local talk radio destination for daily issues that affect our KANSAS CITY community. His idea to welcome CHRIS STIGALL back to continue the local dialogue with KCMO listeners from 10AM to Noon is a brilliant addition to this iconic station."

MUNDO, the PD as well as morning host, said, “Any time there is an opportunity to welcome back to KANSAS CITY a known commodity like CHRIS STIGALL, it’s a home run for the community. A big thanks to RVP DONNA BAKER and VP of News/Talk BILL HESS for supporting the move and giving KCMO TALK RADIO expanded live and local content and conversations unique to KANSAS CITY.”

And STIGALL added, "You can move away from KANSAS CITY, but anyone who’s born and raised here knows KANSAS CITY is always in your heart. Most of my family and closest friends still call it home. It’s been a while, but like any good friend, the audience of KCMO TALK RADIO and I go way back and we’ll pick up right where we left off.”

