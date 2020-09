Jeff Kinzbach

RUBBER CITY RADIO Rock WONE/AKRON morning man JEFF KINZBACH is leaving WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th.

He hosted mornings for WONE for 7 years.

KINZBACH was part of the longtime WMMS morning show, JEFF AND FLASH" and the "BUZZARD MORNING ZOO" prior to HOWARD STERN's arrival in 1992.

