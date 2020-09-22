Going Virtual

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival, originally scheduled for SATURDAY, MAY 2nd (NET NEWS 1/28), will now be a virtual streaming and on-air radio special on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd. The event will be recorded live from NASHVILLE, and will stream exclusively on LIVEXLIVE and broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA's Country radio stations in local markets and at iHEARTRADIO.com. The lineup will feature DIERKS BENTLEY, SAM HUNT, LADY A, DUSTIN LYNCH, KELSEA BALLERINI, KANE BROWN, JON PARDI, CHASE RICE, RILEY GREEN, GABBY BARRETT, iHEART personality BOBBY BONES and more.

“Despite this year’s pandemic, we are honored to still be able to host one of Country music’s most anticipated nights with an iconic lineup of the genre’s biggest artists,” said IHEARTCOUNTRY EVP/Programming ROD PHILLIPS. “Although fans won’t be able to celebrate in person, the show will be available to our millions of listeners across our iHEARTCOUNTRY stations nationwide and through the exclusive stream on LIVEXLIVE.”

