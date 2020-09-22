Debuting Today

WESTWOOD ONE and IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT are launching a podcast in both English and Spanish on the murder or disappearance of thousands of women in CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO. "THE RED NOTE" and "LA NOTA ROJA" are both hosted by investigative journalist LYDIA CACHO and debut TODAY (9/22).

The podcast, written and directed by CRAIG WHITNEY, is also scheduled to become a documentary film, "FLOWERS OF THE DESERT: STORIES OF THE RED NOTE," produced by IMPERATIVE with BLUE GUITAR and directed by the podcast's lead producer ESTEFANIA BONILLA HERNANDEZ.

