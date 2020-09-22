Extended Deal

KEVIN HART has extended his LAUGH OUT LOUD company's deal with SIRIUSXM to continue and expand his presence on the satellite service, with HART himself hosting new live shows on his LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO channel and adding a slate of podcasts, radio shows, and on-demand video.

HART will be hosting a new interview show on the channel and more live editions of his existing bi-weekly "STRAIGHT FROM THE HART" alongside the PLASTIC CUP BOYZ (WILL "SPANK" HORTON, NA'IM LYNN, JOEY WELLS, HARRY RATCHFORD, and WAYNE BROWN).

"I'm excited to strengthen my and LAUGH OUT LOUD's relationship with SIRIUSXM as we continue to innovate and expand our relationship, with new programming SIRIUSXM out this fall and more series to be announced soon," said HART. "When we launched LOL three years ago, we promised it would be the future of comedy - and we believe in the power of audio as a key part of our future. SIRIUSXM has been an incredible partner since day one. With this new deal, we're providing a platform for comedians to connect with listeners through different audio formats, reaching them everywhere they consume content."

"When KEVIN does something, he goes all in, and so we're absolutely thrilled to enter this exciting new chapter with such a massive talent," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "He's been wildly successful on the screen, stage, and digital spheres, and now we're proud to collaborate with KEVIN and his company LAUGH OUT LOUD to create exclusive podcasts and to develop together a bold vision of what comedy should be in the audio world."

