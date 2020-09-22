Corbin (Photo: Thomas Crabtree)

Global talent and entertainment company UTA has signed EASTON CORBIN for exclusive booking representation. CORBIN released his previous single, “Turn Up,” earlier this summer, as well as his second collaboration with EDM star LOST FREQUENCIES, “One More Night."

“2020 has brought a lot of changes for everyone, but it’s also brought a lot of opportunities," said CORBIN. "I’ve taken time to work on my team and I’m really excited to be working with UTA. Their eagerness and expertise impressed me from the beginning, and I’m looking forward to working together, which is essential to getting back on the road.”

