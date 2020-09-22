Conference Schedule

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU has announced the full lineup for its IAB REACH CONFERENCE, being held virtually SEPTEMBER 29th through OCTOBER 1st as part of the IAB's Audience Week event series.

IAB CEO DAVID COHEN said, “2020 has dramatically accelerated the shift in media consumption which has forced us to re-imagine how we engage with audiences. The presentations at the REACH CONFERENCE are a direct response to these shifting audience behaviors and seek to provide a clear roadmap for strategists, planners, and buyers to maximize their investments for the coming year.

“We are incredibly proud to bring together media partners with complementary points of view to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the digital industry, all while putting consumer needs at the center.”

The first day will include presentations from ROKU, NBCUNIVERSAL, QUANTCAST, IHEARTMEDIA, and PUBMATIC and will end with the release of research data on news with the participation of ABC NEWS, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, CBS NEWS, CNN, FOX NEWS, NBC NEWS, REUTERS, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, and THE WASHINGTON POST.

The second day will open with a training course session, “Introduction to Streaming TV,” followed by presentations from DOUBLEVERIFY, NPR, PANDORA, SAMSUNG ADS, TIKTOK, and NIELSEN, and closing with a panel of brand marketers.

The final day will focus on audio trends and strategy with sessions from PANDORA, MEGAPHONE, TRITON DIGITAL, NPR, TRU OPTIK, and IHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.



