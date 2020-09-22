Nick Osborne

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP has promoted NICK OSBORNE to SVP/Digital Strategy & Business Development. Since joining CMG in 2016, OSBORNE has conceived and developed many innovative endeavors within the digital realm. He also oversees all of the company’s digital agreements and continues to co-lead CAPITOL’s Innovation Center, which he co-founded in 2018.

CMG COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER said, “NICK brings such an innovative approach to the digital space, and his initiatives have proven to be of great benefit to our artists, our company and the industry at large. I know that everyone within CMG joins me in congratulating NICK on this well-deserved promotion.”

“I want to thank STEVE BARNETT, MICHELLE, GEOFF HARRIS and everyone at CMG for their continued investment and support in me and my team as we strive to make our labels the most digitally forward and innovative in the industry," said OSBORNE. "Our passion for music is matched by our desire to remain at the forefront of digital technologies, content platforms, and trends, so that we can help our artists constantly push the envelope of creative expression and story-telling in the digital realm.”

