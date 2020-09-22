Filmore (Photo: Dusty Barker)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter FILMORE to a worldwide publishing deal. The MISSOURI native and CURB RECORDS recording artist is set to release his debut album, "State I’m In," this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th. The project highlights the current chapter of his life including his engagement, living in a global pandemic and growing as an artist.

“FILMORE is the definition of a true hustler – his drive, passion and love for music continues to inspire me daily,” said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE Dir/Creative DANE SCHMIDT. “We’re thrilled to welcome FILMORE and his team to SONY/ATV, and we look forward to achieving great success together.”

“I’m beyond excited to be a part of the SONY/ATV family," said FILMORE. "Telling my story through songwriting has helped build my career, and for SONY/ATV to put their support and belief in me is such an incredible honor. I can’t wait to see what we all do together!”

