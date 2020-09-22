Now With Crossover

CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP is now representing PLAYBOY's WHITE HOUSE Correspondent BRIAN KAREM's weekly podcast "JUST ASK THE QUESTION" for ad sales and distribution.

"The idea of the podcast is to engage people about real issues on a substantive level," said KAREM. "At the same time, we want to engage listeners and blow your mind."

"BRIAN is famously fearless in pushing for answers and facts and holding elected officials accountable," said CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP SALES Managing Member SUE FREUND. "Adding 'JUST ASK THE QUESTION' rounds out our growing roster of content in the news and political and issues talk arena which now includes 'CBS NEWS ON THE HOUR,' JOHN SOLOMON’s 'JUST THE NEWS,' DAVID SHUSTER's 'QUICK HITS' and shows hosted by popular talk personalities STEPHANIE MILLER and THOM HARTMANN.

« see more Net News