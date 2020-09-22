Featuring Motor City Legend Bob Seger

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT is set to debut "SEGER SATURDAYS" starting SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3rd at 9a (ET). Honoring the DETROIT Rock legend BOB SEGER, the 12-week program will air throughout the FALL and will be hosted by WCSX morning host BIG JIM O'BRIEN of BIG JIM's HOUSE.

“SEGER SATURDAYS” will feature a full hour of music, interviews, special guests, and storytelling to highlight the legacy of DETROIT’s iconic rocker BOB SEGER.

BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, "BOB SEGER is revered in DETROIT, so we’re taking our listeners beyond the music, sharing stories about the people and events that shaped his legendary career. Listeners can expect to hear all the great SEGER classics along with a behind-the-scenes view of BOB’s inner circle.”

