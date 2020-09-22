Texas Country Music Awards

The TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (TCMA) 2020 "TEXAS Country Music Awards" will take place SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15th at 6p at the historic FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS at BILLY BOB’s TEXAS, moving from its originally scheduled date in SEPTEMBER. The show, hosted by TCMA spokesperson and TEXAS Country Artist BRANDON RHYDER, and co-hosted by LKCM RADIO GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH on-air personality MALONE RANGER, will be headlined by RADNEY FOSTER and NEAL MCCOY. It will also feature performances by RHYDER, CURTIS GRIMES, HOLLY TUCKER and JUSTIN TODD HEROD.

A total of 24 awards will be presented at the ceremony, including the 2020 Trailblazer Award, which will be awarded to singer-songwriter and TEXAS native FOSTER. Past recipients include RED STEAGALL in 2018 and GARY P. NUNN in 2019. Nominees in all of the 21 award categories were announced in MAY (NET NEWS 5/29).

The show's media partners are KFWR and sister station KTFW (95.5 HANK FM)/DALLAS. Tickets are available at www.BillyBobsTexas.com and www.TexasCountryMusic.org.

“We can’t wait to be able to shine a light on the great music and those in the TEXAS Country music industry," said TCMA EVP RICHARD WILSON. "It’s most definitely the biggest event for TEXAS Country and going to be a blast again this year. TCMA is looking to add a few surprises to this year’s show that the live audience will love!”

